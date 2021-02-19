IIIT-H, TalentSprint launch IoT and Smart Analytics course

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) and TalentSprint, an NSE Group company, have announced launch of a PG certificate programme in IoT and Smart Analytics.
A nine-month programme, it is designed both for IoT engineers who want to master Analytics as well as other tech professionals and managers from industries disrupted by IoT adoption. A team of faculty at IIIT-H will teach the participants through live, interactive online classes and mentor them as they apply learnings on leading industry projects.
According to a release, the first cohort is scheduled to start in June and applications for the same are open. A few select fresh graduates will also get to join the programme.
IIIT-H director P.J. Narayanan said it is the third programme the institute is offering in partnership with TalentSprint. The first six months of the programme will teach foundations and include simple experiments, while the last three months will be hands-on application-based learning.
TalentSprint CEO and MD Santanu Paul said the programme will meet industry’s critical need for technical experts required to fulfil its ambitions of interconnectivity. “Through this programme, we aim to up skill over 1,000 professionals in the next 3-5 years,” he said.
