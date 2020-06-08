IIIT-H incentive for girl students

IIIT-Hyderabad has introduced special incentives to increase gender diversity and set a target of at least 25% representation of female students admitted to the four-year B.Tech programme through JEE mode of admission for 2020-2021.

Several measures are being taken to facilitate this, including incentives such as 25% waiver on tuition fee for all female students admitted through JEE mode in 2020 for all four years of their BTech programme, merit scholarships at the beginning of second year of B.Tech programme and voluntary application fee of ₹500 for applying through the JEE mode.

Diversity pool

“Our education provides students access to incredible opportunities, be it jobs, admission in reputed universities for higher studies, or grounding to become an entrepreneur. Through our diversity pool, we hope to empower more women students to join us and create their own career paths,” said dean (Academics), IIIT-H, Jayanthi Sivaswamy.

More details are available on the website, http://ugadmissions.iiit.ac.in/Diversity/index.html.