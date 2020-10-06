IIIT-H gets Smart City Research Centre

The International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad (IIIT-H) has set up a Smart City Research Centre (SCRC) with the support of Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Smart Cities Mission and Telangana government. It includes a Living Lab, that was established with support from EBTC and Amsterdam Innovation Arena.

“IIIT-H’s Living Lab will collaborate with government bodies, startups and big organisations on Smart City solutions,” said Ramesh Loganathan, Professor of Practice and Co-innovations at the Institute and a part of the SCRC leadership team.

“As technology goes mainstream and directly into homes, buildings, campuses and cities, it is imperative that access to such spaces should be available to ensure that the right products are defined, designed and built. Without live access to such spaces, solutions or products may end up being theoretical and not actually usable,” he said.

A release said existing centres of IIIT-H will be lending their expertise to the centre in various domains covering signal processing, OneM2M server, design of smart and automated buildings, optics and photonics, flexible electronics, embedded systems and IoT, radio frequency integrated circuit design and low-power VLSI design as well as research and development in fundamental aspects of computing systems.