IIIT-H e-convocation sees 459 graduate

Hyderabad

19 July 2020 08:31 IST

S. A. Ashwin Kumar gets gold medal

International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH), conducted its 19th convocation online where 459 students graduated while a record number of 11 PhDs and 86 Masters with thesis received certificates.

Sadaria Aanshul Ashwin Kumar, B. Tech Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), was awarded the IIIT gold medal in recognition of his outstanding academic performance. The B. Tech best All-rounder award was presented to Kanay Gupta in CSE. Thirteen students received programme gold medals.

In her e-convocation address, Gagandeep Kang, Professor, Department of Gastrointestinal Sciences, Christian Medical College, Vellore, and director, Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), asked the students “to seek out new perspectives, listen to what other voices are saying, reflect on them and define what your core values are and what matters to you. And as Mahatma Gandhi said, ‘Understand and embrace your values, because they become your destiny.”

Prof. Raj Reddy, chairman, Governing Council of IIIT-Hyderabad, also dialled into the eConvocation from the US to admit students to their degrees and congratulated the graduating students. The director of IIIT-H, Prof. P J Narayanan, also spoke.

Despite the uncertainty, 130 companies registered for placementss. The institute had achieved 97% placements till now.