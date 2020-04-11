IIIT-H dishes out food too

When it comes to technology, they offer easy solutions to complex issues and when it comes to the humane aspect, they are dishing out food packets for migrant workers caught in the lockdown.

A group of teachers and students from the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H) has set up a community kitchen to prepare food packets to serve the needy. Entirely volunteer-driven, the initiative was undertaken by the institute in association with the Telangana Social Impact Group (T-SIG) and the State government. The food packets prepared are distributed by volunteers from various NGOs who also take care of the transport.

University officials said that the idea was mooted by Prof. Ramesh Loganathan and it received support among those residing on the campus.

The group managed to cook and pack 2,561 meal boxes in just eight days with the volunteers dividing time between themselves with the active support of professors Aniket Alam and Radhika Krishnan, and also Shatrunjay Rawat, who is currently in charge of the mess operations.

Keeping food simple and sumptuous, the volunteers opted for one-pot meals such as khichdi, rajma-chawal, chole-chawal, dalia upma, and jeera rice, among others, with emphasis on nutrition and wholesomeness. Each day, approximately 150 to 160 boxes are prepared and dispatched at 12 noon and at 5.30 p.m.