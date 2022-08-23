IIIT Basar student ends life in hostel

Special Correspondent NIRMAL
August 23, 2022 23:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room on the campus of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Basar in Nirmal district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Rathod Suresh, a first year student of the six-year integrated B. Tech course at RGUKT, also known as IIIT Basar. He hailed from Dichpally in Nizamabad district.

Police said that he took the extreme step due to personal problems. The incident triggered protests by a section of students, who demanded a thorough inquiry from all angles to establish the exact cause of the suicide.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the aggrieved students called for a university bandh on Wednesday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

(Roshni - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000).

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app