IIIT Basar student ends life in hostel

A student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room on the campus of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Basar in Nirmal district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Rathod Suresh, a first year student of the six-year integrated B. Tech course at RGUKT, also known as IIIT Basar. He hailed from Dichpally in Nizamabad district.

Police said that he took the extreme step due to personal problems. The incident triggered protests by a section of students, who demanded a thorough inquiry from all angles to establish the exact cause of the suicide.

Meanwhile, the aggrieved students called for a university bandh on Wednesday.

(Roshni - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000).