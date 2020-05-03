IICT to launch COVID testing kits soon

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) has taken up the challenge of making an affordable RT-PCR kit indigenously using recombinant technology.

The research institute has partnered with a city-based company, Genomix Biotech, to optimise the kit for COVID-19 diagnosis, by adding ‘Taqman’ probes.

CSIR-IICT and Genomix Biotech plan to approach the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) or its recognised laboratory for validation to launch the product in a couple of weeks, informed director S. Chandrashekar on Saturday.

A research team led by A. Anthony had worked for the last two-and-a-half months to come out with an indigenous version of the testing kit, which was being imported mostly from United States and Europe. “With COVID-19 pandemic, the demand was pretty high and there were limitations on how much could be imported so we took up the challenge of devising our own kit and succeeded in making the key three enzymes required for the test or 80% of it,” Dr. Anthony said.

“We have prepared sufficient material to make upto two lakh testing kits a week and once we get the necessary approvals, we can scale up based on the demand from the government. Our collaborator needs to add the COVID-19 probes to complete the kit,” he said.

This tie up is expected to produce a much cheaper quality RT-PCR kit or at least 50% less than the prevailing cost of about ₹4,500 and help meet the huge demand during this pandemic.

This RT-PCR kit can also be used in other disease diagnostics of humans like cancer, and even diseases of animals and plants. “This technology will last long as it is not restricted to COVID alone and bring down the overall cost of RT-PCR based diagnosis,” he added.