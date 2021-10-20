IICT ties up with Clean-Seas for waste conversion tech

HYDERABAD

20 October 2021 19:55 IST

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), Hyderabad, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Clean-Seas, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean-Seas India Pvt. Ltd of the Clean Vision Corporation, to collaborate on waste conversion system technology. Clean Vision Corporation is a global holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses.

CSIR-IICT will be the knowledge partner for customising Clean-Seas’ waste plastic conversion technology to suit Indian conditions, which will aid in mitigating the country’s growing waste streams that will be converted into valuable, environmentally-friendly commodities. The project is currently in the planning stage, and the collaboration partners seek to have it operational next year.

The collaboration will also extend to cost-effective fuel cell technology to enable the project to complete the value chain from conversion of waste to generation and use of the hydrogen output. The plastic waste streams will be converted into low sulphur fuels to produce electricity for generating clean hydrogen called ‘hydrogen moonshot’.

Advertising

Advertising

“We are sure of bringing out a promising solution that will have an edge over current technologies and will go a long way towards addressing this global crisis,” said IICT director S. Chandrasekhar. “We are honoured to have been chosen to partner with CSIR-IICT which will lead the way to a cleaner and more energy secure environment,” said Clean-Seas India MD Venkat Kumar Tangirala and CEO Dan Bates.

CSIR-IICT will help in arrangement of sourcing raw materials locally, while Clean Seas will provide waste conversion technology, construction, operations and finance for the pilot project. The technology will be available for commercialisation once the project implementation is done, said IICT chief scientist D. Shailaja.