IICT test facility clears FDA inspection

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), under the Ministry of Science and Technology, announced that its Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) test facility has successfully passed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection with “no observations”.

The NMR spectroscopy is an important technique for structural characterisation of pharmaceutical and other chemical molecules. USFDA inspected the facility on August 21- 22 and found it in an acceptable state of compliance with regard to Current Good Manufacturing Practice. Accordingly, it was classified as s“no action initiated”.

“Our NMR laboratory, an NABL-accredited facility, is one of the country’s largest facilities, equipped with nine state-of-the art high field NMR spectrometers, and the clearance has added further impetus to the wide range of quality analytical R&D services for APIs,” said IICT Director S. Chandrasekhar in a release.