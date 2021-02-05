IICT tech on mitochondria stain transferred to Japanese firm

HYDERABAD

Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) scientists developed novel flourophores technology that can stain mitochondria has been licensed to Tokyo Chemical Industry, Japan, on Friday.

The technology developed by Surya Prakash Singh’s group works in the department of polymers and functional materials and his major research focuses are on design and synthesis of various class of sustainable dyes for use on photonic devices, textiles, biological applications and paints.

Dr. Singh’s group in collaboration with Srigiridhar Kotamraju’s lab at the department of applied biology in the institute found ‘BODIPY’ based novel fluorophores could be used for intracellular mitochondrial tracking.

Mitochondria are considered to be the cellular powerhouses supplying energy in the form of ‘ATP’ for cellular needs, said a press release. They also play a major role in the survival and death of cells, therefore tracking its health in various disease conditions is important for which charged fluorophores are used. These mitochondria-selective fluorophores are permanently charged molecules and require special storage conditions.

The technology transferred to the Japanese firm uses neutral BODIPY-based non-toxic, stable at room temperature, sensitive, and highly efficient neutral fluorophores, with an exclusive affinity towards mitochondria useful for better understanding of diseases.

Most raw materials used in making such novel fluorophores are indigenously made, thus supporting government’s initiatives on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. These results were patented and published in a prestigious American Chemical Society journal. Other members of the team include Gayathri Thumuganti and Santosh Karnewar, the release added.