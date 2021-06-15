IICT pact with bio-pharma firm for anti-COVID drug

HYDERABAD

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology Hyderabad (IICT) and Anthem Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., a Bengaluru-based integrated biopharmaceutical company, signed an agreement for technology transfer and manufacture of the anti0COVID drug 2-DG or 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose on Tuesday.

Studies have shown that the oral drug 2- DG has demonstrated quick recovery and reduction in oxygen dependence among moderately and severely affected patients. This drug in the form of powder formulation was earlier launched by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Under the terms of the license agreement, Anthem Biosciences Pvt. Ltd. gets non-exclusive license for the process knowhow for synthesis of 2-DG . “The agreement is in-line with CSIR’s efforts to help people access various therapeutic options to combat COVID-19. CSIR labs have undertaken clinical trials of various repurposed drugs for the treatment of COVID-19,” said IICT director S. Chandrasekhar.

Anthem Biosciences Pvt. Ltd. is in the process of filing the application for getting the approval from Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI), New Delhi, and will subsequently manufacture and commercialise 2-DG from their facilities located at Bommasandra, Bengaluru, and Harohalli, Kanakapura, Karnataka.

The firm has also developed domestic vendors for key raw materials for uninterrupted supplies to manufacture 2-DG API.

Earlier, CSIR-IICT has signed similar pacts with Lee Pharma and Suven Pharma firms, an official release said.