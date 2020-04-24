IICT joins hands with pharma firm for drugs against coronavirus

Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) is collaborating with a city-based integrated pharmaceutical company ‘LAXAI LifeSciences’ to jointly develop and manufacture Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Intermediates to reduce the dependency of the Indian pharmaceutical sector on Chinese imports.

IICT is working with LAXAI for synthesis of drugs being used in the fight against coronavirus with primary focus on Umifenovir, Remdesivir and a key intermediate of Hydroxy Chloroquine (HCQ). India, one of the largest producers of the anti-malarial drug, HCQ, has seen a spurt in demand in the recent weeks, informed director S. Chandrashekar on Friday.

The country has sent HCQ to over 50 countries over the last few days, including the United States, and this collaboration will result in a cost-effective process with minimal dependency on China for key raw materials. In addition, Remdesivir, which has been previously administered to Ebola virus patients, is currently under clinical trials to evaluate the efficacy and safety against COVID-19.

The director said that the outbreak has exposed the ‘disproportionate reliance’ of the Indian pharmaceutical industry, third largest in the world by the volume of drugs produced, on Chinese raw materials. With the delayed delivery and increased pricing pressure of these raw materials, the Indian pharma sector is staring at supply shortages.

Hence, the Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi has approved a special package for promotion of bulk drug manufacturing in India and reduction of dependence on China realising that drug security and undisrupted access to essential medicines is critical for public health, he pointed out.

LAXAI Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. was established in 2007 to accelerate the discovery chemistry campaign of global pharmaceutical companies. The firm has grown into an integrated pharma company with presence in API / formulation development as well as API manufacturing. It also has access to USFDA/GMP manufacturing facilities through its subsidiary, Therapiva private limited.

The collaboration will use the know-how for commercial manufacturing of APIs and intermediates which will then be taken up at USFDA/GMP approved plants held by LAXAI through its subsidiary, Therapiva private limited, a press release said.