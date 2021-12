HYDERABAD

05 December 2021 23:51 IST

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of CSIR-IICT director S. Chandrasekhar as Secretary, Department of Science and Technology for a period of two years, with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post or till attaining the age of 60 years or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

