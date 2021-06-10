IICT Director gets extension

HYDERABAD

10 June 2021

Director of the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) S. Chandrashekar has been given extension of tenure till he reaches the age of superannuation, according to an official communiqué on Thursday. He has been functioning as the director since 2015 and has just completed his six year tenure. Dr. Chandrasekhar joined the institute for a Ph.D programme and after completing it in 1991 with the then director Dr. A. V. Rama Rao, moved to USA for a post-doctoral position with Prof. J. R. Falck (1991-94). He joined CSIR-IICT as Scientist ‘C’ in 1994 and grew up to the level of director.

