IICT coordinating with other labs for new corona drug

HYDERABAD

10 December 2020 00:03 IST

Molnupiravir is blocking transmission in ferrets

There is a new development on the promising Molnupiravir drug discovered by Emory University, and being developed by biotechnology firm, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, in collaboration with multinational, Merck, said to be working well against COVID-19 within 24 hours of oral intake.

The new synthetic process for the drug is being being indigenously developed by the National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, and the Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu. CSIR-IICT here is coordinating with both the labs on the modalities of scale-up in partnership with interested industries.

CSIR-Director General Shekhar C. Mande has been quoted as stating that discussions are on among various stakeholders to consider taking up human trials for Molnupiravir as the virus transmission was found to be blocked in ferrets (mammals) after taking the anti-viral drug.

CSIR-IICT Director S. Chandrasekhar said drugs to combat the coronavirus will be needed for treatment of those who get the viral infection, even if the promising vaccines are going to be cleared for approvals in the country in the weeks ahead to vaccinate the vulnerable sections first.

Tackling load efficiently

Molnupiravir is shown to be tackling the viral load efficiently and the CSIR-IICT will be waiting for the clearance from the CSIR top leadership for taking preparation of the chemical in its ‘Kilo Lab’ before it passes onto the industry for mass production following due regulatory protocols. “If we go by how the drug regulatory authorities have cleared Remdesivir and Favipiravir - repurposed drugs processed by IICT and handed over to the industry earlier this year - the same trend of fast approvals are likely to continue under the current pandemic,” he observed.

“Vaccines are preventative in nature and as we all read, it may give protection to most, but not all. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines based on RNA are new processes and may not be easy to be replicated though the World Health Organisation (WHO) may declare them to be essential to save lives,” the director said.