IICT, Cipla Foundation distribute one lakh cloth masks

The Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) and Cipla Foundation (CF) distributed one lakh cloth face masks free in 27 districts, including villages, government schools, orphanages, old age homes, market yards and a couple of hospitals, in the last six months since August last year. This was announced on Thursday.

The four-layered ‘SaanS’ mask, designed by senior principal scientist S. Sridhar and his membrane team of PETT (Process Engineering and Technology Transfed department), is affordable that provides comprehensive repulsion of respiratory droplets through hydrophobic nature, electrostatic repulsion, tight porosity, and a strenuous non-linear flow path with high breathability and comfort.

The mask is certified by ‘SITRA’, Coimbatore (South India Textile Research Association) for > 95% bacterial filtration efficiency, splash resistance and can undergo at least 30 washes for re-use up to three months. The scientifically-designed mask was launched as a joint initiative last year by IICT director S. Chandrasekhar in the presence of CSIR DG Shekhar Mande.

The project had also created livelihood opportunity for manufacturing partner Khar Energy Optimisers, said head of business development D. Shailaja.