IICT aids Hyderabad start-up bag award

HYDERABAD

26 February 2021 23:43 IST

Althion developed ultra-pure water units

Two firms, including one based in Hyderabad and provided with technology know how by the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) here, have been chosen from among a dozen firms across the country for the National Technology Awards for successful commercialisation of innovative indigenous technologies, on Friday.

The awards were given by the Technology Development Board (TDB) functioning under Department of Science of Technology. The winners were selected from 128 applications after thorough examination by eminent technologists and a stringent two-tier evaluation process. The IICT along with its sister concern National Chemical Laboratories (NCL) Pune had helped Mumbai based Vinati Organics Limited (VOL) to develop a new process for commercially manufacturing speciality chemicals like P-tert Butyl Benzoic Acid (PTBBA) and licenced the same.

Hyderabad-based Althion Tech Innovations Private Limited got the national award for technology start-ups, one among the six selected, for developing ultra-pure water units based on novel RO membrane technology licenced from CSIR-IICT. Althion’s kidney dialysis water units produce pure water and meets high quality standards.

