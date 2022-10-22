IGBC, TSIIC ink pact on green buildings

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 22, 2022 21:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

CII-Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Cooperation (TSIIC) have entered into a memorandum of understanding to jointly work towards development of green buildings in Telangana.

Incentivising green building rating system to suit various types of construction projects, both upcoming and built environment, through renovation and retrofitting, as well as conducting assessment study to evaluate green criteria of potential projects such as industrial parks, office buildings, commercial buildings or other TSIIC facilities, will be aspects of their joint work.

Under the MoU, which was signed by TSIIC vice-chairman and MD E.V. Narasimha Reddy and IGBC chairman Gurmit Singh Arora at the Green Building Congress 2022 here, IGBC will hand-hold TSIIC and its consultants for the entire lifecycle of the projects.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Capacity building through training and awareness programmes for professionals such as architects, urban planners, transport planners, engineers and contractors associated with TSIIC projects and joint participation at forums to spread awareness of concept of sustainable built environment, form part of the MoU objectives, IGBC said in a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app