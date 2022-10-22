IGBC, TSIIC ink pact on green buildings

ADVERTISEMENT

CII-Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Cooperation (TSIIC) have entered into a memorandum of understanding to jointly work towards development of green buildings in Telangana.

Incentivising green building rating system to suit various types of construction projects, both upcoming and built environment, through renovation and retrofitting, as well as conducting assessment study to evaluate green criteria of potential projects such as industrial parks, office buildings, commercial buildings or other TSIIC facilities, will be aspects of their joint work.

Under the MoU, which was signed by TSIIC vice-chairman and MD E.V. Narasimha Reddy and IGBC chairman Gurmit Singh Arora at the Green Building Congress 2022 here, IGBC will hand-hold TSIIC and its consultants for the entire lifecycle of the projects.

Capacity building through training and awareness programmes for professionals such as architects, urban planners, transport planners, engineers and contractors associated with TSIIC projects and joint participation at forums to spread awareness of concept of sustainable built environment, form part of the MoU objectives, IGBC said in a release.