IGBC award for SBI building in Siddipet

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has awarded gold rating to the State Bank of India (SBI) Regional Business Office building in Siddipet.

The award is for successfully achieving green building standards under the IGBC building rating system. DGM and CDO of SBI Hyderabad Circle Jitendra Kumar Sharma received the award, on behalf of the bank, at the 20th Green Building Congress on Friday.

The country’s largest lender, the bank said that among various measures, as part of its focus on sustainability and care for the environment, it is working to convert its buildings to Green Buildings.