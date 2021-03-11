IFS officers promoted

HYDERABAD

11 March 2021 01:45 IST

The government has issued orders on Wednesday promoting several senior officers of the Indian Forest Service, while retaining them in the existing posts.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R. Sobha, who is the Head in charge of Forest Force, has been given full charge of the post.

Sunitha M. Bhagwat, Conservator of Forests, Ranga Reddy district, has been retained in her post, after being promoted as the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

Secretary, TMREIS, B. Shafiullah, Officer on Special Duty, Chief Minister’s Office Priyanka Varghese, Field Director, Kawal Tiger Reserve, C.P.Vinod Kumar, Conservator of Forests, Adilabad Circle, G. Ramalingam, and Conservator of Forests, Warangal Circle S.J.Asha have been promoted to the cadre of Chief Conservator of Forests while retaining them in the same posts, a release said here.