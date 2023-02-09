If voted to power, Congress will rename Pragathi Bhavan: Revanth

February 09, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MAHABUBABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that the Pragathi Bhavan would be renamed Dr B R Ambedkar Knowledge Centre if the Congress was voted to power.

Speaking to the media at Maripeda in Mahabubabad district on the fourth day of his ongoing “Hath Se Hath Jodo” padayatra, Mr Reddy said the Congress would fight against the “Gadi (feudal) rule” in the State to ameliorate the sufferings of poor and underprivileged sections of society.

Alleging that the persons at the helm in the State were trying to disrupt the “Hath Se Hath Jodo” padayatra as part of a nefarious conspiracy, the TPCC chief said Congress cadre should remain vigilant against such political machinations.

Reiterating his charges of multi-crore land scams in and around Hyderabad under the current dispensation, he alleged that prime government lands worth crores in Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Medchal districts were illegally transferred in the name of the staunch followers of the persons at the helm by using the Dharani portal.

He demanded that a judicial inquiry be ordered into such illegal land transactions to unravel the facts.

Mr Reddy said the then Congress government distributed pattas for 10 lakh acres to tribal people in forest areas of the undivided Andhra Pradesh during 2006. In all, a total of 35 lakh acres of assigned and podu lands were distributed during the then Congress regime, he added.

Later, Mr Reddy visited the Social Welfare Gurukul School on the outskirts of Maripeda and interacted with the students and the staff members.

Moved by the plight of a physically challenged youth at Yellampet Thanda, the TPCC president disbursed Rs 10,000 financial assistance to his family members.