‘If vehicle exceeds speed limit, can’t blame flyover design’

Is there a design flaw in the Biodiversity Flyover which has led to two successive accidents in a short period of time? “We cannot say that. If the accident took place when the vehicle was moving within the speed limit you can blame design. If the vehicle was speeding, then you cannot blame the design,” said T.S. Reddy, a transportation expert, who earlier worked with Central Road Research Institute.

The speed limit on the flyover is 40 km per hour. After the first accident where two persons were killed, the civic body placed a sign warning people not to stop on the stretch of the road. In addition to these steps, the civic body also placed hailers on the stretch of the flyover warning against speeding and stopping on the ‘S’ shaped flyover.

“If the speed limit is 40 kmph, the vehicle can go at 50 kmph or even 60 kmph; beyond that there is every chance of an accident taking place. The roads are designed for mistakes of drivers, not their blunders,” said Mr. Reddy. Within hours of the accident Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao took to social media. “Distressed to hear about today’s accident on Biodiversity flyover. Prima facie it appears to be result of over speeding; have directed GHMC Engineer-in-Chief & @cpcybd to close the flyover & get speed control/safety measures in place & an independent expert committee evaluation,” tweeted Mr. Rao who had inaugurated the 990-metre flyover on November 4 this year.

“The flyover is meant to keep the traffic moving. It is not meant for speeding up or making time,” said Mr. Reddy. The Biodiversity Flyover has come as a boon for people travelling from Tolichowki towards the Mindspace Junction. However, the traffic moves at a snail’s pace from the Dargah area (where another flyover is being built) to Raidurgam traffic signal. Once, the vehicles get on the flyover, the drivers put pedal to the metal.