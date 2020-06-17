If it was fake news, why didn’t you initiate action, HC asks police

HYDERABAD

17 June 2020

Court mentions The Hindu report on uniformed force

Expressing concern over the police denying or dismissing allegations made in a batch of PIL petitions involving “police excesses during lockdown”, the Telangana High Court asked why the police were not acting against those making charges “without basis”. A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy referred to a specific instance of a news story published by The Hindu, with the headline ‘Police, not judges, award punishment’, on May 10. The report stated that some youngsters accused of involvement in a clash had been compelled to volunteer for moving barricades at the Wadapally check-post in Miryalaguda of Nalgonda district near Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border. In a counter-affidavit, the Nalgonda police said the report was false. Hearing PIL petitions on “police excesses” during lockdown, the bench said if the police believed the news was fake, they could have initiated action against the newspaper by summoning the reporter concerned. The daily would have to make a public apology if the report was wrong, the bench said. The police should file the statements of the witnesses they had recorded in the case to substantiate their claims. Did any police officer speak to the reporter who filed the report?, the bench sought to know.

Attack on scribe

In another PIL petition, which referred to police attack on Chief of Bureau of The Hindu M. Ravi Reddy, the bench said the police stated that the victim had denied the allegation. But where was the statement of Mr. Reddy recorded by the police, the CJ asked. That would be crucial to ascertain facts and decide the veracity of the incident, the bench said. The police were welcome to reject any charges made against them but that should be backed by evidence and documents.

