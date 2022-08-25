IEEE women in engineering summit from Aug. 26

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Government Information Technology and Electronic and Communications department in partnership with IEEE WIE AG Hyderabad Section will be organising the IEEE Women In Engineering International Leadership Summit, a two-day programme, from August 26.

The summit is an annual programme under the IEEE Women in Engineering, which is one of the largest communities that works towards overcoming the problem of under-representation of women in the fields of science, engineering and technology, said a release from IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s office on Thursday.