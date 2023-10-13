IEEE hackathon begins at T-Works in Hyderabad

October 13, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Twenty-four teams, comprising 100 students, are participating in the Dr. Kalam’s Legacy Hackathon being organised by IEEE Robotics and Automation Society (IEEE RAS), Hyderabad section chapter, in partnership with hardware prototyping centre T-Works.

IEEE RAS SBC of Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology (GRIET), Sreenidhi Institute of Technology (SNIST) and VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Technology are other partners for the event being held from October 11 to 15.

Sixty teams from tech institutions across Telangana had registered for the event, and 24 were selected. During the event, they will explore T-Works’ facilities and create their own proofs-of-concept and prototypes.

T-Works CEO Sujai Karampuri told a gathering at the inaugural ceremony on Thursday that T-Works provided a window to a plethora of opportunities for youth to tinker and experiment with and turn their ideas into reality. Other speakers included V. Ponraj, advisor of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and T-Hub CEO Srinivas Rao Mahankali and chairman of IEEE RAS, Hyderabad Section, J. Sudharsan.

Mr. Ponraj lauded T-Works for supporting student innovators and providing a platform for the IEEE hackathon. T-Works had facilitated a pre-event boot camp initiated by IEEE for the students aimed at familiarising them with the fabrication facilities and advanced equipment.

These resources will help participants create proofs-of-concept and prototypes at the end of the hackathon. Shortlisted students will get a paid internship opportunity at T-Works, a release shared by Minister for Industries and IT K.T. Rama Rao’s office said.