Ideology affects government decisions: ex-RBI governor

At the launch of a book on Indian economy, former Reserve Bank of India governor Y.V. Reddy invoked ideology as a factor hobbling the nation. “I think one of the reasons for the government decisions over the years is ideology,” said Mr. Reddy as he narrated experiences while working with different bureaucrats and ministers at the centre.

He was speaking while launching “All The Wrong Turns” written by T.C.A. Ranganathan and T.C.A. Srinivasa Raghavan. The book gives a ringside view of India’s economic problems over the years and solutions.

“The book is titled like that because of lost opportunities. When we had to turn left, we turned right. When we had to lean one way, we leaned the other way,” said Raghavan, an economic analyst.

“Our decision making process is extremely slow. This is borne out by tax reforms and patent laws that took years to be implemented,” said V. Bhaskar, a former bureaucrat speaking at Lamakaan on Thursday.