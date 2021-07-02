Ideological victories a sign of our commitment, says Muralidhar Rao

‘Nation was undergoing a crises of confidence when the UPA govt. was in power’

Abrogation of Article 370, enactment of Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) along with the initiating construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya by the Narendra Modi led government at the Centre “are not political victories but ideological victories for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)”, asserted senior leader and Madhya Pradesh in-charge P. Muralidhar Rao on Thursday.

“For years we have been debating about these issues even as the Congress and Communist parties were questioning our motives. These courageous decisions by the Modi government had proven that we are a party with true commitment,” he said during the second ‘e-chintan’ meeting of the party on the occasion of seventh anniversary of the NDA government.

The CAA has been a long pending step to “correct” the wrongs of post-Independence when scores of refugees have been denied citizenship following migration from the neighbouring countries. Whereas removing Article 370 has ensured 890 central laws are made applicable, including quota for Scheduled Castes, protection of property rights for women, Ayushman Bharat, human rights commission, etc.

“The government took these decisive decisions not bothering about what other powers thought of them, but to put an end to communal and extremist forces holding sway,” he claimed.

Mr. Rao recalled that the country was undergoing a crises of confidence when the UPA government was in power, however since then, the NDA government has ensured the confidence was not only regained but strengthened, so as to face both Pakistan and China effectively on the borders.

The BJP leader also stated that the word ‘corruption’ has been removed from governance with more accountability coming in and the ease of doing business improved substantially. “This has enhanced the prestige of the country and needs to be told to the people at large, including the fact we have made our own indigenous COVID vaccine by Bharat Biotech-ICMR,” he said.

Mr. Rao sought to blame the “past legacy of not improving health sector for the last 70 years” for the inadequate medical infrastructure which has led to the pandemic related mortalities, shortage of beds, medicines, manpower, etc. The current government has been making strides to overcome the same with more colleges and labs permitted and vital equipment to be made here, he said.

Earlier, party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar claimed that “unlike other political parties, our leaders and cadre have been with people despite the inherent dangers during both the COVID waves. In fact, we lost some of our colleagues as part of this continuing effort,” he said.