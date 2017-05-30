‘Identify Sada Bainama beneficiaries by June 10’

The identification of eligible persons under the ‘Sada Bainama’ for regularisation of agriculture land in the State should be completed by June 10, said Chief Secretary S.P. Singh here on Tuesday.

In a video conference with the District Collectors, Mr. Singh said over all 11,18,509 applications from 15,61,762 survey numbers were submitted to the government under the ‘Sada Bainama’ land regularisation. The District Collectors should take a decision on the pending 2,85,307 applications based on government guidelines as per the RoR Act and submit the final report. The applications should not be kept in pendency for minor reasons, he said.

Mr. Singh also reviewed the arrangements for State Formation Day celebrations, distribution of KCR Kits, financial assistance to single women with the District Collectors.

For distribution of KCR Kits on June 3, arrangements should be made in the primary health centres and the district-level hospitals. The kits were already despatched to the districts and a toll free number should be provided at the district level, Mr. Singh directed the Collectors.

The Collectors should ensure the participation of all people’s representatives in the distribution of financial assistance to single women programme on June 4, Chief Secretary said and also instructed the district authorities to make all arrangements for the inauguration of the newly-sanctioned residential schools for BCs. Identification of buildings, provision of furniture, fixing and release of rent for the buildings should be expedited, he said.