Identify open spaces for bus bays, parks: KTR

Minister holds review meeting with GHMC zonal commissioners

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has instructed the GHMC zonal commissioners to identify open spaces for construction of bus bays.

During a review meeting held at GHMC headquarters here on Wednesday, Mr. Rama Rao has also asked them to identify medium to marginal sized open areas for development of parks, and places where libraries can be established. The minister was presented with snapshots of developmental activities in the respective zones, on subjects of parks, bus bays, toilets, central medians, footpaths, foot overbridges, protection and development of lakes, graveyards, vending zones, vegetable markets and beautification activities. Mr. Rama Rao has asked the officials to prepare a two-year programme on protection, development and beautification of all the 185 lakes in GHMC.

Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar, all the zonal commissioners, among others attended the meeting.