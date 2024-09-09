GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IDBI Bank branch opened in Musheerabad

Published - September 09, 2024 06:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Income Tax Jeevan Lal Lavidiya inaugurating IDBI Bank branch in Musheerabad, Hyderabad, in the presence of senior bank officials.

Commissioner of Income Tax Jeevan Lal Lavidiya inaugurating IDBI Bank branch in Musheerabad, Hyderabad, in the presence of senior bank officials.

The IDBI Bank has opened a branch in Musheerabad, Hyderabad, on Monday. The new facility, located near Metro station, is the 111th such in the bank’s Hyderabad zone and 51st in Telangana, IDBI Bank said in a release on Commissioner of Income Tax Jeevan Lal Lavidiya inaugurating the facility.

Speaking on the occasion, branch head Deepti Annepu sought to highlight various products and services offered by the bank and the branch’s commitment to supporting residents and commercial establishments with tailored banking solutions.

Senior officials of the bank including Chief General Manager and Zonal Head Sharath Kamath, Deputy Zonal Head V. Vasudevan and General Manager Sandeep Pattnaik participated.

