IDA Pashamylaram set to get CETP next year

HYDERABAD

12 December 2020 01:08 IST

A zero liquid discharge common effluent treatment plant (CETP) to handle 480 kilo litres per day of industrial waste water generated from IDA Pashamylaram is expected to become operational within eight months.

The foundation stone for the project, which is being set up by Ramky Enviro Engineers in partnership with pharma companies from IDA Pashamylaram, was laid on Friday.

The project is expected to be operational in 6-8 months. Overtime, it will be expanded to treat one million litre per day.

Advertising

Advertising

The CETP will be fully equipped to treat and recycle industrial wastewater and completely help avoid chances of illegal discharge of waste water as well as help reduce demand on groundwater resources. The plant has a capacity to treat 480 KL industrial waste water daily and is proposed to be expanded to 1,000 KL per day, release from Ramky said. It, however, did not mention the time-frame by when the expansion will be completed.

The project is being implemented as a joint venture between the group of pharma companies from IDA and Ramky Enviro, in which the latter will provide technical and operational expertise in developing and operating the CETP and hold majority stake in the JV company. The land required for setting up the plant is being provided on lease by Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC).

TSIIC Vice Chairman and MD Venkat Narasimha Reddy, Ramky Enviro MD and CEO Goutham Reddy and top level executives of Sri Chaitanya Chlorides, Sigachi Industries, Lakshmi Saras Chemicals and Versatile Industries participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Mr.Goutham Reddy said TSIIC and the units in the IDA have identified the need and conceptualised a project of high need. “We are happy to be associated and partner with TSIIC and the industries [in IDA Pashamylaram] to bring in an effective solution. This CETP will be an environmentally friendly plant as the treated waste water will be reused by the industries to address their process requirements.”

Mr.Narasimha Reddy said the CETP is being set up amid demand for a secondary effluent treatment plant in Pashamylaram as the previously established plant in Patancheru is insufficient for the rising industrial needs. The project will be operational in the coming 6-8 months, he said.