IDA Bollaram civic vice-chief arrested in sex racket

The vice-chairman of IDA Bollaram Municipality in Sangareddy district and his techie friend were caught red-handed while they were engaged in sexual acts in Vanasthalipuram here on Saturday. The police also booked, Raghavendra Reddy, organiser of the sex racket and rescued three women.

According to the police, Raghavendra, who is currently absconding, had been organising flesh trade at his house near Deer Park in Vanasthalipuram for the past several years.

Based on the complaint lodged by his wife, Madireddy Roja, the police raided the house and found vice-chairman Anthireddy Anil Reddy and his friend Kona Dixit, a techie, with three women.

“The complainant stated that her husband had been harassing her since marriage and also cheated her by having illicit relationship with another woman.

He was also organising brothel and invited customers in her absence,” police said quoting Ms. Roja.

Vexed by Raghavendra’s behaviour, she left him and had been staying at her mother’s place for the past one month, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking was booked.

80-year-old booked

An octogenarian was booked by the Banjara Hills police on Friday on the charge of sexually assaulting his 22-year-old niece.

According to the police, the 80-year-old accused, who returned from the Gulf, had invited his niece and her alleged boyfriend to his house in Road No. 12 of Banjara Hills a few days ago and then they had consumed liquor.

“After they got drunk, the accused raped the woman, a divorcee, and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident,” police said referring to the victim’s complaint copy.

Following her complaint, a case under the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused person.

The police said that two weeks ago, the accused had approached them, stating that his niece and her alleged boyfriend had stolen his luxury watch, costing ₹20 lakh, when they had come to his house.

“While we were questioning the woman and her friend, she lodged a complaint stating that the elderly man forced himself on her,” the investigators said.