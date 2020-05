HYDERABAD

23 May 2020 23:54 IST

The Markazi Ruiyat-e-Hilal Committee on Saturday announced that Id-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Monday.Syed Qubool Badshah Shuttar, Qazi Farooq Arifi and other members said the new moon was not sighted on Saturday and hence Id would be celebrated on May 25.

