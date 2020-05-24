Id celebration to be a low-key affair

With Ramzan concluding on Sunday, Id-ul-Fitr this year is likely to be a largely quiet affair, given the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown.

On Sunday, Id eve, as the second siren blared from speakers affixed atop minarets of mosques after 7 pm, indicating the end of the holy month of Ramzan, there was no shopping frenzy as had been witnessed in the previous years. And despite the relaxations in the lockdown, shops remained closed on account of the night curfew, and hardly any one ventured out.

“Even during the day, several shops were closed. Towards the afternoon, there was a bit of activity in areas such as Nampally and Mallepally, but people mostly bought fruits, and milk for sheerkhurma. But the rush as seen on any other night before Id was missing. Not many bought new clothes,” said Ahmed Farooqui, a team leader in an ITeS company.

Proprietors of clothing stores too said business this year was next to ‘negligible’ as were the crowds. Jameel Khan (name changed), who runs a chain of ethnic wear showrooms in the city, said, “In the last five days, our stores were packed with little room to move. The sale would be between ₹5 lakh and ₹8 lakh on a normal festival day. Now, it is barely ₹25,000. The odd-even rule has hit us.”

Others pointed out that the ‘No Eid Shopping’ movement too had played a part in people not doing much shopping. “This found a lot of takers. The idea was not to buy clothes and give the same amount which you would have spent to those in need,” said Syed Faheem, a dentist.

Many are prepared to offer Id prayers at home, as directed by the Muslim clergy and the State government. According to Mufti Omar Abedeen Qasmi Madani, an Islamic scholar, those who wish to pray in their homes can do so with a congregation of four persons, including an imam who can be one of the male family members.

Meanwhile, the Islamic seminary, Jamia Nizamia, issued a statement, asking Muslims to offer prayers of gratitude or Chaasht prayers at home. Chaasht prayers, it stated, could be offered between 7 am and 11.30 am.