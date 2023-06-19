HamberMenu
ID cards issued to transgender persons in Telangana’s Karimnagar

Transgender persons can apply for certificates and ID cards at the office of the district welfare officer to access various welfare schemes

June 19, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Collector R.V. Karnan on Monday handed over the government identity cards to three transgender persons at a programme organised by the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare at the collectorate here. The Collector said the ID cards were issued to 17 transgender persons in the district so far. He said transgender persons can apply for transgender certificates and ID cards at the office of the District Welfare Officer to access various welfare schemes and other benefits. He called upon transgender persons to enrol themselves in the electoral rolls and obtain the voter ID cards as well. Karimnagar commissioner of police L. Subbarayudu, in-charge district welfare officer Sabitha and others were present.

