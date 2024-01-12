ICSI signs pact with Kakatiya University

January 12, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kakatiya University, Warangal, under the ICSI academic collaborations initiative.

The MoU aims to foster a comprehensive partnership for imparting knowledge and skills in the areas of joint academic research, workshops and professional development programme for students and academicians of both the institutes, according to a press release.

The MoU signing ceremony was held on the premises of Kakatiya University.

Central Council Member-ICSI C.S. Rajavolu Venkata Ramana said governance was not just about policies, procedures and policing. Good governance of the future would be aligned with the principle of quick decision. “Therefore, efforts of the two institutes will ensure maximum value creation in corporate governance.”

Registrar of Kakatiya University T. Srinivasa Rao and others spoke.

