ICSE results out; Hyderabad schools fare well

July 17, 2022 22:33 IST

Students of several city schools scored good marks in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Examination (ICSE), results of which were released on Sunday.

Sri Aurobindo International school said it achieved 100% results this year as it has done in the past 18 years. R.V.N. Chandra Shekhar topped the science stream with 98.8% followed by Lakadi Hridya and Sai Samhita, who scored 98%. In commerce stream, Akshita scored 92.8%. This year, nine students scored 100 in many subjects.

In a statement, Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, said its students Sanjana Punna and Sreevatsa Pulipati topped with 98.4% and that a total of 61 students scored 90% and above with a comprehensive distinction for 188 out of the 246 students. Similarly, 30 students scored a centum in various subjects.