ICRISAT DG assumes charge

Jacqueline d’Arros Hughes, a well-known plant health expert, and leader in international agricultural research from Britain, took charge as Director General of ICRISAT on Thursday.

Owing to travel restrictions, Dr. Hughes assumed office from the Philippines during a virtual event. She took charge from Dr Peter Carberry.

Interacting with the staff, she outlined priorities for the institute during and post the COVID-19 pandemic. “ICRISAT’s help will be in assuring productivity in the Semi-Arid Tropics. Risk to people, staff, communities, stakeholders, and the research on which many of our stakeholders depend, has to be minimised as the lockdown lifts,” she stressed.

After earning a doctoral degree in microbiology and virology and spending her early research years in the UK, Dr. Hughes, a British national, moved to Ghana in the early 1990s to work with the Cocoa Research Institute and then at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) in Nigeria. She later joined the World Vegetable Centre in Taiwan as its Deputy Director General (Research).

Before joining ICRISAT, Dr. Hughes was Deputy Director General–Research at the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in the Philippines. IRRI and ICRISAT are sister institutes in CGIAR – the world’s largest agricultural research for development body.