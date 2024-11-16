ICRISAT, CII-Telangana explore joint opportunities in agri, food processing 

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Telangana and the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) explored collaboration opportunities in agriculture and food processing.

A panel discussion in this context was held on Friday (November 15, 2024) at ICRISAT in which key stakeholders, including government officials, industry leaders and ICRISAT scientists, participated, CII said in a release.

“ICRISAT and CII are natural partners in advancing agricultural and food processing innovation. The combined strengths of ICRISAT’s research expertise and CII’s strong connections with industry, government, and civil society offer great potential for driving sustainable development in India’s agricultural sector,” interim Director General and Deputy Director General-Research at ICRISAT Stanford Blade said.

CII-Telangana chairman Sai Prasad extended an invitation to ICRISAT to join CII’s Food and Agriculture panel. Secretary to the Department of Agriculture M. Raghunandan Rao and co-founder and executive chairman of Bharat Biotech International Krishna Ella spoke on the challenges faced by farmers and the measures to help address them.