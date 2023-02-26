ADVERTISEMENT

Iconic fountain of international standards to come up at LMD reservior at a cost of ₹69 crore

February 26, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Proposal to turn Manai riverfront into a tourism hub

The Hindu Bureau

An iconic fountain of international standards will come up at the LMD reservoir as part of the ₹410-crore Manair Riverfront Development Project, the first phase of which is slated to be completed within seven months, said Minister for Civil Supplies and Backward Classes Welfare G Kamalakar.

He was speaking after performing the bhoomi puja for the iconic fountain to be set up at an estimated cost of ₹69 crore near the LMD reservior here on Sunday.

Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB) vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, State Cultural Council chairman and Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan among others were present.

An amphitheatre and a dynamic lighting system on the cable-stayed bridge will be some of the striking features of the ambitious project.

Work on the world-class fountain is expected to be completed by June 2 this year.

The Manair Riverfront Development project is designed to transform the LMD reservoir, a 24 tmc ft capacity waterbody, and its surroundings into a major tourism hub.

