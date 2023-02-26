HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Iconic fountain of international standards to come up at LMD reservior at a cost of ₹69 crore

Proposal to turn Manai riverfront into a tourism hub

February 26, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

An iconic fountain of international standards will come up at the LMD reservoir as part of the ₹410-crore Manair Riverfront Development Project, the first phase of which is slated to be completed within seven months, said Minister for Civil Supplies and Backward Classes Welfare G Kamalakar.

He was speaking after performing the bhoomi puja for the iconic fountain to be set up at an estimated cost of ₹69 crore near the LMD reservior here on Sunday.

Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB) vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, State Cultural Council chairman and Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan among others were present.

An amphitheatre and a dynamic lighting system on the cable-stayed bridge will be some of the striking features of the ambitious project.

Work on the world-class fountain is expected to be completed by June 2 this year.

The Manair Riverfront Development project is designed to transform the LMD reservoir, a 24 tmc ft capacity waterbody, and its surroundings into a major tourism hub.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.