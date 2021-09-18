ICFAI School of Architecture signs MoU with Italian institute

The ICFAI School of Architecture, a constituent of the ICFAI Foundation of Higher Education (IFHE) deemed University, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a top Italian University Politecnico Di Milano.

Dr. J Mahender Reddy, Vice Chancellor, IFHE said that the agreement with the 150-year old renowned institution like Politecnico Di Milano will enhance the research activities of the faculty of the ICFAI School of Architecture. Prof. Matteo Poli, DASTu, Politecnico Di Milano said that the MoU will be the basis of several exchanges for students and professors of India and Italy, Milano and Hyderabad on architecture, landscape and urban design.