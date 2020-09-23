ICFAI, Assocham to work on Green Movement certification programme

Hyderabad

23 September 2020 23:05 IST

The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE), a deemed to-be university, and ASSOCHAM have established a strategic alliance to execute the Green and Eco-Friendly Movement Sustainability Certification Programme.

The programme includes Sustainability, Energy and Water Efficiency, Fire and Life Safety, Indoor Air Quality, Daylight, Fresh Air and Human Comfort and is based on BEE ECBC 2017 and NBC 2016.

National Chairman, ASSOCHAM National Council for GEM, Pankaj R. Dharkar and Registrar, IFHE, S. Vijayalakshmi signed the MoU.

Advertising

Advertising

Vice-Chancellor of IFHE J. Mahender Reddy said that they were committed to develop professionals with a sense of social and moral responsibilities.