Hyderabad

ICFAI, Assocham to work on Green Movement certification programme

The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE), a deemed to-be university, and ASSOCHAM have established a strategic alliance to execute the Green and Eco-Friendly Movement Sustainability Certification Programme.

The programme includes Sustainability, Energy and Water Efficiency, Fire and Life Safety, Indoor Air Quality, Daylight, Fresh Air and Human Comfort and is based on BEE ECBC 2017 and NBC 2016.

National Chairman, ASSOCHAM National Council for GEM, Pankaj R. Dharkar and Registrar, IFHE, S. Vijayalakshmi signed the MoU.

Vice-Chancellor of IFHE J. Mahender Reddy said that they were committed to develop professionals with a sense of social and moral responsibilities.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 23, 2020 11:06:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/icfai-assocham-to-work-on-green-movement-certification-programme/article32680380.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story