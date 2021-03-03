Hyderabad

ICET schedule to be out on April 3

The Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) for entry into MBA and MCA courses will be held in August in three sessions and notification for the exam will be released on April 3.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education said applications will be accepted online from June 5 to 17. The fee is ₹650.

However, candidates can apply till June 30 with penalty of ₹250; till July 15 with ₹500 penalty and till July 30 with ₹1,000 penalty.

Exams will be conducted online only.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2021 11:50:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/icet-schedule-to-be-out-on-april-3/article33983424.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY