ICET results released; 51,316 candidates qualify

Results of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS-ICET)-2021, held for admission into MBA and MCA courses in Telangana, were released on Thursday with 51,316 candidates emerging successful.

Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Prof. R. Limbadri released the results along with TSCHE former chairman Prof. T. Papi Reddy, Vice Chancellor of Kakatiya University Prof. Thatikonda Ramesh and ICET-2021 convener Prof. K. Raji Reddy.

He said that out of 66,034 candidates registered for the test, 56,962 had taken the test - of which 51,316 qualified.

He said that there was increase in candidates who had applied for ICET-2021.

Last year 58,392 candidates registered while 41,506 qualified. The test was conducted on August 19 and 20 in 10 regional centres in the State and 4 centres in Andhra Pradesh.

R. Lokesh secured the first rank while Pamidi Sai Tanuja secured second rank followed by R. Naveen Akshantha (3rd) and Tummaraja Shekhara Chakravarthy (4th). All of them are from Hyderabad.

The 5th rank went to Potla Anand Paul from Gudlavalleru in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates who appeared for the test can check their score and rank besides downloading their rank card and final answer key on ‘https://icet.tsche.ac.in’.

The scores and ranks would be used for admission into MBA and MCA courses in the universities and their constituent and affiliated colleges in Telangana State for the academic year 2021-2022.

Kakatiya University was entrusted with the job of conducting the test this year. Registrar Prof. Venkat Ram Reddy Byru, former conveners Prof. Om Prakash, Prof. Ch. Rajesham and others participated.