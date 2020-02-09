ICAR inks pact with ASCI

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) signed an MoU for more effective cooperation in the field of training.
Trilochan Mohapatra, secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education and also Director General of ICAR, and S.K. Pattanayak, Director General of ASCI, signed the agreement. The ICAR DG said the MoU will lead to multiple benefits, including intense collaboration, enhanced reach in terms of number of research institutions covered, bringing the State Agricultural Universities into the fold.
It also needs to result in faculty exchange where subject matter experts in areas such as climate change and water management could deliver sessions, he added.
