ICAR entrance test for UG courses on July 1

HYDERABAD

03 April 2019 00:24 IST

The notification for national-level entrance test for admission into undergraduate (UG) courses in agricultural universities conducted by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), based on which 15% seats in all ICAR-recognised universities are filled, has been issued.

Registrar of Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, S. Sudheer Kumar said 15% seats in B.Sc (Honours) in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Community Science, Sericulture, B.F.Sc, B.Sc Food Nutrition and Dietary, and B.Tech Biotechnology in all ICAR-recognised agricultural universities across the country are filled based on merit in the entrance test.

Students with BiPC stream in Intermediate who complete 16 years of age as on August 31, 2019, would be eligible to appear for the e-entrance test on July 1 in Hyderabad and other centres across the country.

Talent scholarship

Those who get admission through the entrance test would be eligible for national talent scholarship that is given at ₹2,000 a month, he informed.

Students interested in appearing for the entrance test to be conducted by national testing agency (NTA) could visit websites www.nta.ac.in or www.ntaicar.nic.in for method of application, syllabus and other details.