ICAR-CRIDA bags awards

HYDERABAD

16 July 2021 20:04 IST

The Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture (CRIDA), an arm of Indian Council for Agricultural Research, has won three awards instituted by ICAR for 2020 on the occasion of the 93rd ICAR Foundation Day celebration held online on Friday. Union Agriculture Minister and ICAR president Narendra Singh Tomar was the chief guest.

CRIDA Director V.K. Singh received the prestigious Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Award for Outstanding Research in Agricultural Sciences (2020) in the field of Natural Resource Management. The award carries a cash prize of ₹5 lakh in addition to the citation and certificate.

All India Coordinated Research Project for Dryland Agriculture (AICRPDA) at the CRIDA has been awarded Chaudhary Devi Lal Outstanding All India Coordinated Research Project Award-2020 under the National Award of Excellence for Agricultural Institutions category.

Operational Research Project Centre of the AICRPDA at Indore received ICAR-Dr. Vasantrao Naik Award for Outstanding Research and Application in Dryland Farming systems -2020.

Considering the pandemic situation, 93rd ICAR Foundation Day and Award Ceremony was conducted online and was tele-casted live across India.

Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw was the guest of honour for the programme.