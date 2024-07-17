ICAI keen on members harnessing power of AI, launches certificate course 

Close on the heels of introducing CA GPT for members, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has launched an exclusive certificate course on AI for them.

The course is to help them gain a foundational understanding of AI concepts, enhance proficiency in using AI tools relevant to both practitioners and industry professionals and build AI skills to effectively leverage AI technologies in professional practices, ICAI said. It had introduced CA GPT on July 1, for members in practice, in industry and business.

Towards enhancing and upskilling members learning experiences, a publication featuring 100 AI tools for financial and accounting functions specifically for CAs was also released, ICAI said in a release on the two day AI Innovation Summit (AIS 2024) it is organising here from July 16.

Additionally, ‘ICAI CA GPT’ for students was also launched that will help them to prepare for exams by providing comprehensive study materials on a single platform. This GPT will be given free to all 9.85 lakh students free of cost, it said.

On AIS 2024, it said the event will feature panel discussions and thought-provoking sessions by global AI experts, tech industry leaders, policymakers, and academicians with the discussions delving into crucial aspects of exploring the transformative potential of AI in the fields of accounting, audit, tax and governance, under the theme “Transforming Accounting, Audit, Tax, and Governance.”

“The integration of AI in areas like finance, education and healthcare represents a significant advancement, positioning India to emerge as a global leader in this crucial technology. With the world’s largest tech-savvy population, our youth must acquire AI proficiency. AI’s capability to translate audit reports into local languages exemplifies its transformative potential in enhancing accessibility and understanding,” ICAI president Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal told the inaugural session.

ICAI is working closely with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to develop an audit tool for members and company which will help to address compliance issues, detect fraud and facilitate informed decision-making to improve professional practices, he said in the release.